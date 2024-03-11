Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.4% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average is $183.62. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.61 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
