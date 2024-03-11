Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,083,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

