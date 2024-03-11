Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

