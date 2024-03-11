Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.12.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 142,357 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $149.82 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

