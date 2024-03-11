Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires 1,027,766 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,766 shares during the period. FS Credit Opportunities makes up approximately 1.6% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 68.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 697,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 283,104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 100.5% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 158,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 79,680 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 115,941.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 163,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 163,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

