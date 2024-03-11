Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,300 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.6% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 54,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

