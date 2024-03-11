Alpine Global Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:MUE opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.