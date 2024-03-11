Alpine Global Management LLC Buys 116,579 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 181.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,579 shares during the quarter. CION Investment makes up about 0.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in CION Investment by 11.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 7.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION opened at $10.98 on Monday. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $596.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

