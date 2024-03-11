Alpine Global Management LLC Buys 15,604 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,966,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 316,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,476,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,937,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,032,880 shares of company stock valued at $15,769,367.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

