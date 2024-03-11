Alpine Global Management LLC Buys 2,758 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,038,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,838,396.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,994,506 shares of company stock worth $49,436,409.

NYSE:ECAT opened at $17.07 on Monday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

