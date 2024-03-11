Alpine Global Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,442 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth $92,000.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.26 per share, with a total value of 5,307,641.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,048,897 shares in the company, valued at 275,426,168.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,552,975 shares of company stock valued at $39,334,310.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 16.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.72. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

