Alpine Global Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,159 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 785,904 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 973,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 690,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 802,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc purchased 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,682.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,271.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $170,250.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc purchased 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $53,682.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,271.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,368 and sold 489,902 shares valued at $4,709,328. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SRG opened at $9.43 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

