Alpine Global Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 1,194.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,086 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,432.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 611,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 571,391 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.32 on Monday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

