Alpine Global Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 449.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,619 shares during the quarter. BrightSpire Capital accounts for approximately 0.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $877.43 million, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -615.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRSP. Barclays upped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.