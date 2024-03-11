Alpine Global Management LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 50.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 610.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

