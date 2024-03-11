Alpine Global Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Alpine Global Management LLC cut its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $70,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.