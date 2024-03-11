Alpine Global Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 246.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $539.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $547.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.91. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

