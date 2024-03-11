Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

