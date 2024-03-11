Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $905,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 63.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

