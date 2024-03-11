Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Chase makes up 0.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chase by 7.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chase by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Chase during the third quarter valued at $24,286,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCF opened at $127.49 on Monday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

