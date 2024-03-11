Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for 0.6% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $43,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.20 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

