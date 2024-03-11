Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $496,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 143,862 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,261,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

