Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $913,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

