Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NYSE PAC opened at $142.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

