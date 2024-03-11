Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 66.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

NYSE ITGR opened at $115.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.48. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

