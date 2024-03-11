Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 9.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in United States Steel by 257.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in United States Steel by 58.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 50.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.