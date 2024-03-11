Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 146,604 Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 934.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

OPRA stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

