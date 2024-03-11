Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,200 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

