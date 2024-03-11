Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,100 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Post comprises 0.9% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Post stock opened at $102.96 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

