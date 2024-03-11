Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,794 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 592,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 301,098 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.
IJR stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
