Alpine Global Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,694,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,937 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,280,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 232,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.84. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 9.31 and a 1 year high of 12.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

