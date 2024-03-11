Alpine Global Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 139.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,448 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 724,413 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,304,682 shares in the company, valued at $320,246,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,930,123 shares of company stock worth $38,286,672.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

