Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Ford Motor comprises 0.8% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.