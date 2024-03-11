Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 152,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund comprises approximately 0.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Shares of RA stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,909.09%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

