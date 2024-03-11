Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $43.31 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

