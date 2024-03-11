Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,347 shares of company stock valued at $714,899. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $56.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

