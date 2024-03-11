Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

