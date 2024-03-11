American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American International Group has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.