American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $95.07.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

