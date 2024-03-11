America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $66.50 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. StockNews.com cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,617.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,763,672.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

