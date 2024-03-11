Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 229,434 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 524.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $64,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $1,883,263.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $263.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.62. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

