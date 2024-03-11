Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) in the last few weeks:

Get Revance Therapeutics Inc alerts:

3/1/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 342,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 683,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 131,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.