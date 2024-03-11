Antero Midstream Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

