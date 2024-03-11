Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 277.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS opened at $61.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $165,197.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,898 shares of company stock worth $20,300,372 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

