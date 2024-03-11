Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 1,442,014 shares of company stock worth $49,299,338 in the last 90 days. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

