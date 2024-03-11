Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,044 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $530,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.62. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.61 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

