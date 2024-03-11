AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

