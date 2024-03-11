Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $215,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after buying an additional 380,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,431,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

