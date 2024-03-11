Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,414 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $4.58 on Monday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

