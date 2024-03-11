Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,317,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

